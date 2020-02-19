Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raised by Analyst

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

