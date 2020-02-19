Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Issued By William Blair

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Global Payments stock opened at $207.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.06. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $122.41 and a 12-month high of $208.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

