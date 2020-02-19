QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QADA. Sidoti increased their price objective on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.03. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,276,945 shares in the company, valued at $230,527,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,261,945 shares in the company, valued at $220,342,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,569 shares of company stock worth $2,373,301 over the last 90 days. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in QAD by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QAD by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QAD by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

