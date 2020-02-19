Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qudian were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qudian by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 779,444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 4,015.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 987,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of Qudian stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 6,346,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,667. Qudian Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.