Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 46,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 167,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Quest Rare Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QRMLF)

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of rare earth element deposits in Canada. It primarily develops Strange Lake rare earth deposits comprising 534 individual mineral claims covering a total area of approximately 23,230 hectares located in northeastern Qu├ębec.

