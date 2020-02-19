Radware Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Radware in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radware’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

RDWR opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. Radware has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

