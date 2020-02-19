Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Trading Down 0.9%

Rathbone Brothers Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70, 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTBBF)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

