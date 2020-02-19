Relex Hits Market Capitalization of $224,294.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Relex has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Relex has a total market cap of $224,294.00 and $285.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.02996876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00235592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00149067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Relex’s official website is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

