Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.34). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of RLMD stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,724. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.