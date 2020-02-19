Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.21

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.21 and traded as high as $33.39. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 16,923 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

