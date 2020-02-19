Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 19th (A, ADI, ADS, ATRC, AVRO, BOOM, DOOR, ENPH, INCY, ROP)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 19th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from to . Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €270.00 ($313.95) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from to .

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price increased by Nomura from to .

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from to .

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price boosted by Nomura from to . Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from to . The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price raised by Nomura from to . Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from to . They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €87.50 ($101.74) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from to .

