Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Sells $20,687.50 in Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $20,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William E. Rote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $20,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 185,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $712.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter worth about $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Retrophin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Retrophin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Retrophin during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retrophin by 641.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

RTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

