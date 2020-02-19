Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Sells $20,687.50 in Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $20,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William E. Rote also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $20,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 185,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $712.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.89.
RTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
About Retrophin
Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.
