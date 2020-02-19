RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

