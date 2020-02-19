Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 79,978 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 123.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,978 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,568,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,720,000 after buying an additional 131,356 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 341.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

NYSE FII traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 461,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,414. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FII. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,647 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.