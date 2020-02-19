Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 4,031.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

OneMain stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. 535,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,608. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

