Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 15,269 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 195,610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,417.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA remained flat at $$54.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 175,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,755. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.