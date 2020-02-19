Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,778 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 173,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,413. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

