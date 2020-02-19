Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of ADS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

