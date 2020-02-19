Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.54. 22,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,711. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $160.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

