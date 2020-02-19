Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 717,183 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 717,183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 44,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,207. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

