Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 854 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,344,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3,092.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 126,496 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,897 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,779,000 after buying an additional 56,046 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock valued at $118,502. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.31.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.78. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

