Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,725 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

FICO stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $430.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.