Royce & Associates LP Acquires 41,300 Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.55% of Mesa Air Group worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MESA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,348,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 510,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. 85,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,954. The stock has a market cap of $254.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

