Royce & Associates LP Buys 24,061 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.08% of BioLife Solutions worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 104,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $312.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.32. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

In other news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $40,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,512.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $161,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at $580,557.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,860 shares of company stock worth $1,735,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

