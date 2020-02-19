Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 180.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,029,133.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,906 shares in the company, valued at $41,281,972.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,260 shares of company stock worth $22,187,861 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,552. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.10. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $246.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

