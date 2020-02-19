Royce & Associates LP Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 358.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 175,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Parsley Energy worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 3,319,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,059. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.