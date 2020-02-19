Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,121 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.74% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOFG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

