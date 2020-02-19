Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.90% of Park-Ohio worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 39.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,555. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $370.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

