Royce & Associates LP Sells 54,270 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,270 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.46% of Mayville Engineering worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

MEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

