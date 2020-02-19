RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after acquiring an additional 828,231 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after buying an additional 597,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.26.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

