RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 85,874 Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 152,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,515. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

