RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $147,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of ERX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.