RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,375 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $9,443,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

