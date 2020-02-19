RPG Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Medifast stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 188,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,518. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

