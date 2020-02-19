RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 156,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 182,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,903,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. 430,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,034. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

