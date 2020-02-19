Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 64,433 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 2,708.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $3,608,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,856,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 729,325 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,362,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVMI. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.