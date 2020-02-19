Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,492,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 62,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NYSE PAM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 2,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,786. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $861.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

