Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 554,598 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 139,036 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,745. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

