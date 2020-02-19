Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Dorman Products worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dorman Products by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 37,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DORM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

DORM stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

