Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,555 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXO traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

