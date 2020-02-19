Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 122,123 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in GrubHub by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GrubHub by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GrubHub by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in GrubHub by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GrubHub by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter.

GRUB stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.13 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Oppenheimer cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In related news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,394 shares of company stock worth $1,763,214. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

