Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,100 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Navient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Navient by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 35.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 172,825 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 331.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 456,464 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 185,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 13.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

