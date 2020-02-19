Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 78,828 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SUPN. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,659. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

