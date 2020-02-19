Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 917,160 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 917,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.76% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUSK. TheStreet downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.