SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,920 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,601,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.75.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

