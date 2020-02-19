Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,676.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Nomura increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

