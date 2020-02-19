Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $18.50 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 3.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

