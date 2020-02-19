Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 314.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

Shares of HD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.64. 2,712,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,503. The stock has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.84. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $246.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.