Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,347 shares during the period. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,701,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,565,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,378,000 after acquiring an additional 609,536 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 696,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,631. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

