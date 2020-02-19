Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after buying an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,191,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,619,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. 20,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,713. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.